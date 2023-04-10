Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 272.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,792 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.69 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.