Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Cryo-Cell International has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

