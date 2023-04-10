International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.