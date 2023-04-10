PFG Advisors Purchases 263 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VO opened at $207.10 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

