Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

