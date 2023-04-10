Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7,450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

