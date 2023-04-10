International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 387,398 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

GE stock opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,120.00, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

