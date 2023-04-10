Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,619 shares during the period. V.F. makes up 0.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Price Performance
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
V.F. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.
V.F. Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
