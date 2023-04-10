Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for 2.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $80.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

