Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $108.53 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $126.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

