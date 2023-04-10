Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16,805.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $35.64 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

