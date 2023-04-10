Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 6,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 4.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

KO stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

