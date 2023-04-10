Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of AbbVie worth $847,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $161.55 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

