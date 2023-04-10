Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $428,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.54.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS opened at $322.00 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

