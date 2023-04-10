Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,293,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,899,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 4.94% of UiPath worth $346,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $64,462,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,920. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

