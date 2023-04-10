Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,033 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,929,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $432,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.57 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

