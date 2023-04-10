Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,100,000 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 8.71% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $474,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 519,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

