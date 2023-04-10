Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $533.54 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $533,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Block by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $132.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,154,913. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.