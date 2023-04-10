Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 9,431 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB opened at $67.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $528.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

