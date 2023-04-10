Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock opened at $183.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.38. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $197.88.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.