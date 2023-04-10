iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,711,000 after buying an additional 8,055,360 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,399 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 809,373 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 648,292 shares during the period.

IEUR opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

