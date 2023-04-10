Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

