Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $873.12 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,726,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,970 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Coca-Cola worth $873,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %
KO opened at $62.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Back from the Dead, IBM’s Watson AI is Alive and Re-Emerging
- Real Estate Macros Giving Weyerhaeuser Management Confidence
- 2 Canadian Mid-Cap Dividend Payers Energized For Growth
- Crocs Sees Double-Digit Growth Acceleration Overseas
- NIO Could Bring A Pleasant Beat This Coming Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.