Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $873.12 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,726,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,970 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Coca-Cola worth $873,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $62.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

