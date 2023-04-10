Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $493.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

