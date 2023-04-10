Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $60.00 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

