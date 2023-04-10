Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 390 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after buying an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $340.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

