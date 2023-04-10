Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New $675,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Datadog by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,330,000 after acquiring an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $145.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,635,245 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.52.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

