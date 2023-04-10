Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $50.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

