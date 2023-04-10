MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,384.44.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,245.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,011.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,329.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

