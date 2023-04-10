Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 686,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

