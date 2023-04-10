Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 385,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

