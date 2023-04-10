Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VHT stock opened at $245.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

