FLC Capital Advisors Has $237,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $227.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

