Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

ARKG opened at $29.72 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.