Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NULG opened at $54.64 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92.

