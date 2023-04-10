New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,139 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $59,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

