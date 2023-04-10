Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $55,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Price Performance

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

