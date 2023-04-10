Wrapped Velas Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $50.22 million and approximately $88.45 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02203517 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

