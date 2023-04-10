WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $284.91 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.91 million and $9.70 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02842418 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

