Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00008467 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $64.07 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,485,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

