Bubblefong (BBF) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and $480,248.83 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,221,627 tokens. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

