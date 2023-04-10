Concord Wealth Partners Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 3.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.38% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $51.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

