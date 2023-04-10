SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DWX opened at $34.89 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
