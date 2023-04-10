New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 56 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $87,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $473.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $541.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.