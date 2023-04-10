Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,576 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 215,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $77.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

