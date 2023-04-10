MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

