VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 1.36% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $24.86 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

