iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Increased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $73.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.