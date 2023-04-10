Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 290,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RPV stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.