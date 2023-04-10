Concord Wealth Partners Invests $2.18 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

